Head-To-Head Survey: Yatsen (YSG) versus Its Rivals

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yatsen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatsen and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $916.42 million -$241.77 million -2.95 Yatsen Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.89

Yatsen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.9% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yatsen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen Competitors 121 932 965 23 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Yatsen’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Yatsen has a beta of -5.16, indicating that its share price is 616% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen’s peers have a beta of 38.63, indicating that their average share price is 3,763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -28.67% -21.36% -17.01% Yatsen Competitors -5.67% 33.74% 3.80%

Summary

Yatsen peers beat Yatsen on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges. The company also provides kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products comprising beauty devices and colored contact lenses. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

