Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

