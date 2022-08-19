Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.