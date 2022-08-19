HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Raised to €37.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLFFF. Cheuvreux downgraded HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

HelloFresh Stock Down 3.8 %

HelloFresh stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $114.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

