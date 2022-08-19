Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.58

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $3.53. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 194,050 shares trading hands.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

