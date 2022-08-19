Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,924 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.