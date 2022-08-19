Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 676.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 94,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

