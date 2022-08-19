Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $488,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $416.95 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

