Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOXX opened at $418.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.44 and its 200 day moving average is $420.08. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
