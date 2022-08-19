Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 548,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,524,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $178.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

