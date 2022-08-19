HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $683,187.82 and $13,288.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00077037 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.