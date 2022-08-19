HEX (HEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.25 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One HEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 34% lower against the dollar. HEX has a market cap of $7.25 billion and approximately $24.91 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00474329 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.25 or 0.02136949 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005252 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00239216 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.