Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

HIW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.

NYSE HIW opened at $34.23 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

