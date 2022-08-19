Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.25.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

