Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.
Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.05. 606,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.51.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
