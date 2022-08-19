Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.79.

HNST stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.92. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704,415 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $3,848,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Honest by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 437,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

