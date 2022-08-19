Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,259 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $82,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HON traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,716. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

