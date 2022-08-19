Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 107,213 shares.The stock last traded at $20.32 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $884.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading

