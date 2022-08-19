Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

HWM stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after purchasing an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,178,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

