Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is GMT Capital Corp’s Largest Position

GMT Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,076,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 977,600 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 15.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 11.87% of Hudbay Minerals worth $244,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,730,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,013 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,876,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,649,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 424,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. 33,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

