Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 11,618 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBANP stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.