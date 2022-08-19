Huntington National Bank Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

NYSE PM opened at $100.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

