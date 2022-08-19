Huntington National Bank Has $29.22 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,980 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $29,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,783,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

