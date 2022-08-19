Huntington National Bank Purchases 4,008 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 877,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,120,000 after buying an additional 96,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.38 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

