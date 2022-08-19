Huntington National Bank Purchases 7,327 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

