Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,452 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.