Huntington National Bank Sells 2,716 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $15,546,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

