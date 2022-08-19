Huntington National Bank Sells 3,567 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $153,507,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

Ecolab stock opened at $175.38 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

