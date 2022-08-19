Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $368,639.46

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Hydro has a market cap of $368,639.46 and $17,049.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Hydro coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003716 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127339 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033262 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074497 BTC.
About Hydro
HYDRO is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.