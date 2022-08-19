IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.68

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 486032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.0505495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

