IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

