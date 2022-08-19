IDEX Price Reaches $0.0682 (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $45.89 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00127098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076827 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,086,713 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.