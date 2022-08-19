Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $188.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

ITW opened at $216.60 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $204.01.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

