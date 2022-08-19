Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.92.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $216.60 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.01.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

