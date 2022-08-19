Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $216.60 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.