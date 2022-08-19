Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $130.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.21.
Illumina Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $209.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,483.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $492.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
