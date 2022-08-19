Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $130.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.21.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $209.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,483.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $492.29.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

