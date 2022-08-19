Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.