Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $27,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 41.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 9,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 520.0% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

About Shopify

SHOP traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,529,728. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

