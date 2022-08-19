Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $10.79 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,354 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 125.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.8 %

ADSK stock traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,991. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $216.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

