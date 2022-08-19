Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $17.29 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,661. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $140.41 and a 1 year high of $191.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,083 shares of company stock worth $10,910,105 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.