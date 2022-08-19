Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $19.51 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 75,702 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 111,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,952,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,350,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 151,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,844,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.22. 31,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.