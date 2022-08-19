Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $39.03 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.96. 48,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,811. The firm has a market cap of $343.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

