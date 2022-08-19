Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $6.93 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.53.

PAYC stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,640. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.31.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

