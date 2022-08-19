Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 205.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,743 shares of company stock worth $11,580,598 over the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 77,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

