Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,501 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,160,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 347,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,064. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

