Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,501 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 33,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

