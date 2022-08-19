Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 14,900 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Coupa Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

COUP traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 25,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $270.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

