Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,708,135 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,632,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708,135 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up about 27.9% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.60% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,188,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

