Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 4,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $214.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,730. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

