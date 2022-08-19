Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 60,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 87,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

