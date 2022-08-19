ImageCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,517.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $33,338.65 and approximately $1,517.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00242262 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,012,412 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

